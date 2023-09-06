CityLife

Microsoft Announces AI Plans for OneDrive in Upcoming Event

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
Microsoft is preparing to make a series of AI-related announcements in the coming months. As part of this, the company will hold a special event on October 3rd focused on its cloud storage service, OneDrive. The event, titled “The Future of File Management,” will provide a sneak peek at Microsoft’s AI plans for OneDrive.

During the event, Microsoft will showcase the next generation of file management across its suite of products in Microsoft 365. This includes a redesigned OneDrive interface, as well as new AI-powered search and sharing features. The company aims to enhance the overall user experience by making it easier to search for and organize files stored on OneDrive.

Microsoft’s OneDrive event follows a previously announced special event taking place on September 21st in New York City. Rumors suggest that Microsoft will unveil three new Surface devices at this event, along with AI enhancements for its various products, such as Microsoft 365, Windows, and Bing.

OneDrive has not seen a major update in recent years, making these AI features highly anticipated. Users can expect improved search capabilities for photos and documents stored in the cloud, thanks to the integration of AI technology. Additionally, Microsoft has been incorporating Copilot assistants into its apps and services, so a Copilot specifically for OneDrive may also be introduced.

The Verge will be providing live coverage of Microsoft’s September event in New York City, where the latest updates and announcements will be shared. Stay tuned for more information on Microsoft’s AI plans and how they will shape the future of OneDrive.

Sources:
– Tom Warren, The Verge

