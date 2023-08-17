Microsoft to Hold Special Event to Unveil Upgraded Surface Laptops and AI Products

Microsoft has sent out invitations for a special event scheduled to take place in New York City on September 21. The event is expected to showcase new hardware and software offerings from the company, including upgrades to its Surface laptops and additional AI products.

Rumors suggest that Microsoft may introduce the Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop Studio 2, and Surface Laptop Go 3 at the event. These products are said to feature new technology and enhancements while maintaining their original design. The Surface Laptop Studio 2, in particular, is rumored to come with an upgraded touchpad, improved haptic feedback, and a brighter screen display.

Furthermore, the event will highlight Microsoft’s new AI capabilities that will be integrated into Windows 11. The company has collaborated with OpenAI and invested $13 billion in the AI company to bring advanced technology to its products.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced its decision to remove Microsoft mice, keyboards, and webcams from its hardware portfolio. The company’s CEO, Satya Nadella, stated that they are focusing their investments on areas of future growth and long-term competitiveness.

Microsoft is actively involved in advancing AI research and aims to enhance the understanding of artificial general intelligence, create innovative model architectures, achieve societal benefit, transform scientific discovery, and extend human capabilities.

