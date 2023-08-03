Microsoft Teams Rolls Out Spatial Audio for Desktop App

Microsoft has recently introduced spatial audio for its Teams desktop app on Windows and macOS, following a period of testing. This feature aims to enhance conference calls by making them sound more like real-life conversations. Similar to Apple’s implementation on FaceTime, spatial audio in Teams gives each participant a distinct position and spreads out their voices, making it easier for users to identify who is speaking. This feature aims to reduce meeting fatigue and cognitive load.

However, Microsoft’s spatial audio has limitations when it comes to Bluetooth earbuds and headphones. Currently, these devices are not supported due to protocol limitations. Users will require stereo-capable devices such as wired headsets or laptops to benefit from spatial audio. Microsoft plans to support next-generation LE Audio, which enables stereo audio with Bluetooth devices.

LE Audio is still in its early stages and requires support from both the source device and audio accessory. Some earbuds from manufacturers like Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, and EarFun have already been updated to be compatible with LE Audio. Windows 11 gained support for Bluetooth LE in May, suggesting that Teams’ spatial audio could potentially work wirelessly with the mentioned earbuds in the future.

While Microsoft’s own Bluetooth gadgets, such as the Surface Earbuds and Surface Headphones 2, currently do not support LE Audio, the introduction of this technology may bring improvements and possibilities for Microsoft’s audio devices. Apple, with its established ecosystem, has already been offering spatial audio across its platforms for some time. It is expected that LE Audio will gain momentum as we approach the fall season.