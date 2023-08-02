CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Xbox Game Pass Core Begins Testing with Xbox Insiders

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
Xbox Game Pass Core Begins Testing with Xbox Insiders

Microsoft has announced that it will begin testing Xbox Game Pass Core, the replacement for Xbox Live Gold. Testing will be conducted by Xbox testers in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings who are current Xbox Live Gold members.

Xbox Game Pass Core will include the usual features of Xbox online console multiplayer support, deals and discounts, and a small catalog of over 25 games. During the testing phase, Xbox Insiders will have access to a limited library including Psychonauts 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, State of Decay 2, and Doom Eternal. The full library will become accessible at launch on September 14.

In preparation for the launch, Microsoft is asking testers to provide feedback if they come across any parts of the Xbox dashboard still referring to Xbox Live Gold. The company plans to update the branding to Game Pass Core.

The release of Xbox Game Pass Core comes after Microsoft increased the prices of its Xbox Game Pass subscriptions in July. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now priced at $16.99 (€14.99 / £12.99) per month, while the base Xbox Game Pass for Console is available for $10.99 (€10.99 / £8.99) per month. The Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan will be discontinued on August 15th.

It remains uncertain if the preview program for Xbox Game Pass Core will return in the future.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Lower Demand Expected for iPhone 15 Series, Predicts Analyst

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

New Open-Source AI Models Generate Sounds Based on Text Prompts

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Nintendo Fixes Security Vulnerability, Restores Online Multiplayer for Wii U Games

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Meta Platforms Unveils AudioCraft: An AI Tool for Music and Audio Creation

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Generative AI Raises Concerns of Job Losses and Ethical Challenges

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Perfect Forecast: How AI is Revolutionizing Meteorology

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Synergy between AI and IT Financial Control

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments