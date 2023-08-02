Xbox Controllers: Microsoft Introduces Self-Repair Program

Modern gaming controllers can be costly, ranging from $60 to $180, depending on their features. However, Microsoft has taken a step forward in the world of self-repair by offering replacement parts for Xbox gamepads. This program includes standard Xbox Wireless Controller models and the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.

The replacement parts available at the Microsoft store include boards, sticks, buttons, covers, and more. Previously, gamers had to purchase an entirely new gamepad or rely on potentially risky third-party solutions. The prices for replacement parts vary, starting from $24 for button sets to $60 for a circuit board and motor assembly unit. The vibration motor can also be replaced for $35. However, replacement cases are only available in black and white.

According to product lead Brad Rossetti, this program is already live. If you have any broken Xbox controllers, now is the time to explore the option of fixing them using these replacement parts. Microsoft has even allowed other retailers, such as iFixit, to sell these parts, further expanding accessibility.

Microsoft is not the only gaming giant to embrace self-repairs. Sony’s DualSense Edge controller comes with replacement control stick modules, and although the company doesn’t sell other parts in an online store, Nintendo offers free repairs for Joy-Cons experiencing the common issue of Joy-Con drift.

