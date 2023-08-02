Microsoft Offers Replacement Parts for Xbox Gamepads to Help Gamers Save Money

Modern gaming controllers can be quite expensive, ranging from $60 to $180, depending on their features. It can be disheartening when a controller breaks and you have to spend money on a replacement. However, Microsoft is introducing a new program that allows gamers to repair their Xbox gamepads by offering replacement parts, along with downloadable instructions and tutorial videos. By doing so, Microsoft aims to help gamers save money in the long run.

This program covers standard Xbox Wireless Controller models as well as the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller. The Microsoft store provides a variety of replacement parts, including boards, sticks, buttons, and covers, to address issues such as stick drifting or stuck shoulder buttons. Previously, gamers would have had to replace the entire gamepad or rely on potentially risky third-party solutions. The prices for these replacement parts range from $24 for button sets to $60 for a circuit board and motor assembly unit. It is also possible to replace the vibration motor for $35. However, replacement cases are only available in black and white.

According to Brad Rossetti, the product lead, the program is already active. Therefore, if you have any broken Xbox controllers, now is the perfect time to consider fixing them with these replacement parts. Microsoft has even allowed other retailers, such as iFixit, to sell these parts.

It is worth noting that Microsoft is not the only gaming company embracing the DIY repair trend. Sony’s DualSense Edge controller comes with replacement control stick modules, although the company does not sell other parts through an online store. Nintendo, on the other hand, does not sell repair components for its controllers, but it does offer free repairs for Joy-Cons affected by the common issue of Joy-Con drift.

