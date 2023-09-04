Microsoft Introduces Billing for Teams Recording and Transcription APIs

Microsoft has announced the introduction of billing in public preview for Teams recording and transcription APIs. The pricing for these APIs starts at 3 cents per minute for recordings. The feature to acquire meeting transcripts and recordings using Graph APIs is currently in public developer preview, and developers may be disappointed by the suddenly introduced billing.

The API for recording is priced at $0.03 per minute, while the API for transcription costs $0.024 per minute. Microsoft suggests that line-of-business applications or ISV solutions in sales or HR could benefit from this technology. Users can download recordings as MP4 video files or transcripts as VTT files, which include spoken words, timings, language, and the names of the speakers.

These APIs offer developers the opportunity to automatically generate meeting notes and attach meeting clips. Furthermore, additional information, such as sentiment and engagement metrics, can also be generated. Microsoft states that these insights contribute to more productive meetings, allowing users to focus on collaborating and problem-solving rather than taking notes and tracking action items.

Microsoft has published a guide on how to use the APIs, which includes details on the evaluation mode capacity and pricing. Currently, the evaluation mode offers 600 minutes per app per tenant for recording and transcription. Any additional usage beyond this capacity will be billed at “$0.0” per minute, although Microsoft has mentioned that the pricing for additional use may be subject to change in the future.

While other online meeting services like Zoom have APIs to access meeting content, Microsoft is now following suit. However, customers who are already paying for an enterprise license to use Microsoft Teams might find it frustrating to encounter an additional charge for utilizing this service. The minute-based pricing structure could potentially result in high costs for lengthy meetings.

