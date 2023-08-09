Shorter Trials for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Microsoft has made changes to the trial periods for its $1 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions. Previously, new subscribers were granted a month’s access to these services for just $1. However, Microsoft has now reduced the trial period to 14 days. This adjustment comes shortly before the release of Starfield on September 6th.

Earlier this year, Microsoft temporarily halted the $1 trial for new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, stating that it needed to evaluate different marketing promotions for new members. Last month, the trial returned with adjusted pricing. Additionally, in May, Microsoft introduced a Game Pass referral program that allows users to invite PC friends to try PC Game Pass for 14 days.

The timing of these changes is noteworthy, as they coincide with recent price increases to Xbox Game Pass and the introduction of the Xbox Game Pass Core subscription as a replacement for Xbox Live Gold. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now costs $16.99 per month (€14.99 / £12.99), while the base Xbox Game Pass for Console subscription has been raised to $10.99 per month (€10.99 / £8.99).

Furthermore, Microsoft has announced the discontinuation of its Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan on August 15th. It remains uncertain whether this “preview program” will make a return in the future.

These modifications to trial periods and subscriptions are part of Microsoft’s ongoing adjustments in the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem. The company aims to refine its offerings and deliver a compelling gaming experience to its users.