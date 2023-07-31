Microsoft Makes Final Submission to UK’s Competition and Markets Authority

Microsoft has submitted its final request to the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to reconsider their decision to block the proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The CMA had expressed concerns about competition in cloud gaming in the UK in their April report.

Since then, Microsoft has achieved several milestones, including winning a court case against the U.S.’s Federal Trade Commission, obtaining approval from the European Commission, and reaching an agreement with console rival Sony to provide Activision games on PlayStation for a decade. Microsoft highlights these developments in its submission and mentions plans to propose a modified merger situation (MRS) that could potentially supersede the current approach.

Negotiations are currently taking place between Microsoft and the CMA regarding these undisclosed proposals, which may involve a divestiture or licensing deal for the cloud. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which is the largest in the gaming industry’s history, is set to close in 2023.

The CMA is the final obstacle for Microsoft to overcome in order to finalize the deal. Although the CMA had initially rejected the deal, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) allowed Microsoft to appeal the decision and negotiate a new proposal. To allow more time for approval from the CMA, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have extended their merger deadline by three months. Microsoft must complete the acquisition by October 18 or pay a reverse termination fee amounting to billions of dollars.

The CMA has announced that it will be accepting comments on Microsoft’s submission until August 4. It previously warned that a new merger investigation may be initiated when Microsoft submits its new proposal. However, Microsoft appears confident that the deal will be approved by October 18.

The CMA’s final decision on the matter will be made on August 29.