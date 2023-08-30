Microsoft Pushing Bing on Windows Users, Even in Third-Party Browsers

Microsoft has come under fire recently for a new notification that appears to be trying to persuade Windows 10 and Windows 11 users to use the Bing search engine with third-party browsers, such as Chrome. This notification, which prompts users to switch to Bing, is distinct from the usual built-in notification system and is generated by a separate executable file signed by Microsoft.

The behavior, according to Microsoft representative Caitlin Roulston, was unintended, and the notification has been paused pending an investigation. It remains unclear what the original intent of the notification was supposed to be.

This is not the first time Microsoft has made attempts to promote its services and products to users. Windows 10 and 11 already encourage users to use the Edge browser, and Microsoft’s websites often recommend Bing as a search engine. However, this new notification represents an operating-system-level effort to push Bing on third-party browsers.

The notification appears alongside other notifications that Windows 11 frequently pushes on users, including those for Edge, Microsoft 365, OneDrive, and Game Pass. These notifications have raised concerns about Windows’ behavior resembling that of a free-to-play browser game rather than a user-friendly operating system.

Although the Bing notification is currently easily dismissible, it adds to the growing list of notifications that Windows users are bombarded with, potentially impacting user experience and choice.

Source: The Verge