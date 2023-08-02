Microsoft Announces Exciting Plans for gamescom 2023

Microsoft has revealed that gamescom 2023 will feature the largest Xbox booth ever, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees. The event will also mark the return of Xbox FanFest.

With over 30 games available across 150 gaming stations, the Xbox booth will showcase a wide range of titles. Alongside this, Bethesda Game Studios, Turn 10, and Oxide Games will have dedicated presentations for their upcoming games: Starfield, Forza, and Ara: History Untold, respectively. However, these games will not be playable at the event.

While Microsoft has not announced a specific Xbox showcase for gamescom 2023, it is expected that the focus will be on games set to release in 2023 or early 2024. Notably absent from the lineup mentioned are Playground’s Fable, Obsidian’s Avowed, Compulsion Games’ South of Midnight, inXile’s Clockwork Revolution, and Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

There will be several hands-on experiences available at the event, including the highly anticipated Towerborne from Stoic, new content for The Elder Scrolls Online and Microsoft Flight Simulator, GSC Game World’s S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, Overkill Software and Starbreeze Studios’ Payday 3, DontNod’s Jusant, FromSoftware’s Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Recreate Games’ Party Animals, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Spotlight by Quantic Dream’s Under the Waves, and Sega Atlus’ Persona 5 Tactica.

Additionally, [email protected] games such as Paradox’s Lamplighter’s League, Thunderful’s SteamWorld Build, and Amplifier’s Lightyear Frontier will be available to play.

Livestreams will be held throughout the duration of the event, offering deeper insights into the showcased games. Microsoft will soon release the schedule for these livestreams.

Furthermore, Xbox FanFest will make a comeback with a virtual event that will be streamed on Xbox’s Twitch channel on August 23.

These exciting plans from Microsoft ensure that gamescom 2023 will be a must-attend event for Xbox enthusiasts and gaming fans alike. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements.