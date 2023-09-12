The Astral Purple: Microsoft Announces New Xbox Wireless Controller

Microsoft has unveiled its latest addition to the Xbox wireless controller lineup, the Astral Purple. This new release showcases a deep purple front shell paired with a white back, reminiscent of the design of the earlier Velocity Green controller.

The Astral Purple Xbox controller boasts all the features one would expect, including textured bumpers and triggers for enhanced grip, a dedicated Share button for effortless sharing of gameplay moments, and a 3.5mm jack for connecting audio devices.

Throughout this year, Microsoft has been introducing various eye-catching controller designs to cater to different preferences. Among these releases are the “dynamic” Stormcloud Vapour, which comes with a striking background, and the limited edition Starfield controller.

Unlike the Velocity Green launch, there don’t appear to be any additional tie-in products or accessories available for the Astral Purple. So, if you were hoping to accessorize with a matching Xbox hoodie or a coordinating quick charging dock, you may be out of luck this time.

Priced at £60/$65, the Astral Purple Xbox wireless controller is set to launch on September 19th. Pre-orders for this new color variant are already available through the Microsoft Store.

Overall, the Astral Purple offers yet another stylish and versatile option for gamers to personalize their Xbox gaming experience. With its vibrant color scheme and reliable features, this controller is sure to appeal to fans looking to upgrade or expand their collection.

Definitions:

– Xbox wireless controller: A handheld device designed for use with Xbox gaming consoles, allowing players to control their gameplay wirelessly.

– Textured bumpers and triggers: The buttons on the controller that are specifically designed to provide a tactile and enhanced gripping experience for players.

– 3.5mm jack: A standard audio jack that allows users to connect external audio devices, such as headphones or speakers, to the Xbox controller.

Sources:

– Original article: [Source Title]

– Image source: [Image Title]