Microsoft Retracts AI-Generated Article Recommending Canadian Food Bank as Tourist Attraction

Microsoft recently released and later retracted an AI-generated article that suggested visiting a Canadian food bank as a tourist attraction. The article, titled “Headed to Ottawa? Here’s what you shouldn’t miss!”, included recommendations for activities like attending a baseball game and visiting a war museum, as well as stopping by the Ottawa Food Bank.

The story was initially brought to attention by Paris Marx on social media, who highlighted the inappropriate suggestion of going to a food bank on an empty stomach. The article was published on Microsoft Start, the company’s AI-aggregated news service that replaced Microsoft News in 2021.

After The Verge reported on the article, Jeff Jones, Microsoft’s senior director, confirmed that the article had been removed and an investigation was underway to determine how it managed to pass the review process.

The original URL now displays a message indicating that the page no longer exists. However, The Verge uploaded screenshots of the article before its retraction.

The author of the article was listed as “Microsoft Travel,” suggesting that real people may not have been involved in its creation. Microsoft Start claims to use algorithms with human oversight to aggregate and publish content based on user preferences.

This incident is not the first time a company has faced backlash for using AI-generated content. Earlier this year, CNET published financial explainer articles composed by AI that contained numerous errors. Furthermore, G/O Media, the parent company of Gizmodo, recently posted an AI-written Star Wars article that was also filled with mistakes.

While some media outlets proceed with caution when it comes to AI-assisted news coverage, others like Microsoft’s news publishing wing seem more inclined to embrace fully AI-written articles, dealing with the consequences after publication.