Microsoft Retires Visual Studio for Mac, Offers Alternatives for Developers

Microsoft has announced that it is retiring Visual Studio for Mac, with support for the latest version, 17.6, continuing until August 31, 2024. During this support period, users will receive security updates to address critical issues. Runtime and workload updates will also be provided for developers using the .NET 6, .NET 7, and Mono frameworks.

Visual Studio is an integrated development environment (IDE) primarily used for writing and debugging Windows applications. Over time, it expanded to support more programming languages and platforms, making it a popular choice among developers. Visual Studio for Mac offered a versatile and feature-rich environment with an easy-to-use GUI, capability-enhancing extensions, support for .NET Core, and the ability to write Android and iOS apps through Xamarin.

The discontinuation of Visual Studio for Mac may come as a surprise, considering the major overhaul the product underwent last year to improve performance for Apple Silicon processors and provide better support for macOS accessibility features. However, Microsoft emphasizes that this decision does not mean they are abandoning the platform entirely. They are committed to supporting developers on Mac through alternatives in their portfolio.

Microsoft suggests alternatives for macOS users to continue using Visual Studio, including running the IDE in a virtual machine or opting for a cloud-based instance, which offers better performance. For .NET development, developers can also consider JetBrains Rider, a cross-platform IDE, the lightweight and customizable VSCode, the open-source MonoDevelop, or the highly customizable Atom editor with the OmniSharp plugin.

In conclusion, while Visual Studio for Mac is being retired, Microsoft remains committed to supporting developers on the Mac platform. With alternatives available and ongoing investments in .NET development, developers can continue building their applications seamlessly.