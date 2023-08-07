Microsoft Removes 44 Intel Chips from Windows 11 Official Processor List

Microsoft has quietly removed 44 Intel chips from the official list of processors supported by Windows 11. The removed processors are all from Intel’s Xeon E series, which are entry-level server chips. These processors were previously supported, but Microsoft has not provided an explanation for their removal while other Xeon processors remain on the list.

The list of removed processors includes various models such as the Intel Xeon E-2104G, Xeon E-2124, Xeon E-2136, and many more. The list was updated on July 25. However, the Xeon E processors were still listed back in May according to the Internet Archive.

Fortunately, the removal of these chips will not have any impact on consumers. However, if you are considering upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11, it is important to note that Microsoft has imposed stricter hardware requirements for the latest version of its operating system. Therefore, it is advisable to check the compatibility of your hardware before purchasing a Windows 11 license.

In other news, Intel has decided to discontinue the production of its NUCs (Next Unit of Computing). However, the company has allowed Asus to continue developing and manufacturing them. Intel’s focus is shifting towards “AI PCs” and it is overhauling the naming for its entire processor range. Intel is also expanding its range of graphics cards.

