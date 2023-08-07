Microsoft Removes 44 Intel CPUs from Windows 11’s Processor Compatibility Listing

Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system has different hardware requirements than Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and previous versions of Windows. One of the requirements is a modern processor. When Microsoft released Windows 11, it published three lists of officially supported CPUs for Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm.

The company has updated the list several times since the release of Windows 11. Microsoft states that the listed processors meet the minimum requirements for Windows 11, including security, reliability, and system compatibility.

Recently, Microsoft updated the AMD and Intel processor listings. Although it is expected that new processors will be added to the list regularly, Microsoft has also removed processors in the past. The reason for processor removals is unclear as Microsoft does not provide information about it.

Microsoft has now removed 44 Intel Xeon processors from the list of officially supported Windows 11 processors. This includes processors such as Intel Xeon E-2124, Intel Xeon E-2176G, and Intel Xeon E-2286M. All of these processors belong to Intel’s Xeon family of chips, which are designed for entry server solutions. The Xeon E family was launched in 2018 and is considered 8th generation Intel processors.

The removal of these processors from the listing does not immediately impact existing systems. However, OEMs like HP, Dell, or Asus may no longer use these processors when creating new Windows 11 PCs.

It is important to note that existing Windows 11 devices powered by the removed Intel Xeon processors will still be compatible and continue to receive Windows updates. The upcoming Windows 11 version 23H2 update is expected to install without any issues on these devices.

Microsoft could improve communication by providing explanations for removals and announcing additions to the processor compatibility list.