Microsoft to Force-Update Windows 11 21H2 Devices to 22H2

Microsoft has announced that systems running Windows 11 21H2 will be automatically updated to Windows 11 22H2 before the end of servicing next month. Starting from October 10, 2023, Windows 11 21H2 devices will no longer receive security updates. To ensure that users continue to receive the latest updates, security patches, and improvements, Microsoft will initiate a feature update to Windows 11 22H2 through Windows Update.

The aim of this update is to keep users protected and productive by ensuring their devices are supported and receiving critical security and ecosystem health updates. However, the update will not automatically restart the systems. Users will have the option to select a convenient time to finalize the installation process for the Windows 11 2022 update.

The force-upgrade applies to all editions of Windows 11 21H2, including Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations, released in October 2021.

Windows 11 22H2 has already been made available for all eligible systems since October 2022. To check if a system qualifies for the latest feature update, users can refer to the Windows 11 specifications, features, and computer requirements page or use the PC Health Check app provided by Microsoft.

In case users encounter any issues during the Windows 11 22H2 upgrade process, Microsoft has provided a support document and a step-by-step guide to assist them.

Microsoft has been gradually rolling out automatic feature updates for Windows 11 21H2 devices since January 2023. The updates started with systems that have been running Windows 11 21H2 for the longest duration.

By applying this forced update strategy, Microsoft aims to ensure that Windows users stay up to date and secure with the latest supported versions of Windows. Users have the flexibility to choose a convenient time for their devices to restart and complete the update.

