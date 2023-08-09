Microsoft Patch Tuesday Addresses 74 Flaws, Including Critical Vulnerabilities

Microsoft has recently released its Patch Tuesday updates for August 2023, patching a total of 74 flaws in its software. This is a significant decrease from the 132 vulnerabilities that were fixed last month. Out of the 74 flaws, six are classified as Critical, and the remaining 67 are categorized as Important.

In addition to these updates, Microsoft has also issued two defense-in-depth updates. The first update (ADV230003) addresses a known security flaw (CVE-2023-36884) that has been actively exploited by the Russia-linked RomCom threat actor. The vulnerability allows remote code execution in Office and Windows HTML. By installing the update, the attack chain leading to this bug is stopped.

The second defense-in-depth update is for the Memory Integrity System Readiness Scan Tool (ADV230004), which checks for compatibility issues with memory integrity. This update fixes a bug in the original version where a crucial section containing resource information for a module was missing.

Furthermore, Microsoft has patched several remote code execution flaws in Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) and Microsoft Teams. Additionally, there are spoofing vulnerabilities fixed in various Azure services such as Azure Apache Ambari, Azure Apache Hadoop, Azure Apache Hive, Azure Apache Oozie, Azure DevOps Server, Azure HDInsight Jupyter, and .NET Framework.

The update also addresses Denial-of-Service (DoS) and information disclosure flaws in MSMQ. These flaws add to the list of problems discovered in the same service that could result in remote code execution and DoS attacks.

Notable vulnerabilities include remote code execution flaws in Exchange Server (CVE-2023-35388, CVE-2023-38182, CVE-2023-38185), two of which have been assessed as “Exploitation More Likely.” These vulnerabilities require an adjacent attack vector and valid Exchange credentials for successful exploitation.

Microsoft has also acknowledged the availability of a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit for a DoS vulnerability in .NET and Visual Studio (CVE-2023-38180).

Lastly, the updates include patches for privilege escalation flaws in the Windows Kernel (CVE-2023-35359, CVE-2023-35380, CVE-2023-35382, CVE-2023-35386, CVE-2023-38154), which could be leveraged by threat actors with local access to gain SYSTEM privileges.

It's worth noting that other vendors have also released security updates in the past few weeks to fix vulnerabilities in their software products.