Microsoft recently published an AI-generated travel article about Ottawa, Canada, which included a recommendation for tourists to visit the Ottawa Food Bank. However, the article was removed after receiving backlash for its insensitivity. The food bank was listed as the third recommendation, following the National War Memorial and an Ottawa Senators hockey game.

Microsoft’s decision to replace journalists with AI technology has been controversial. In 2020, the company laid off journalists at Microsoft News and MSN in favor of automation. The recent incident with the travel article raises concerns about the accuracy and appropriateness of AI-generated content.

The Ottawa Food Bank has seen a significant increase in demand, with a spike of 85 percent since 2019. CEO Rachael Wilson expressed the hope of one day closing the food bank by reducing the number of people in need. The food bank’s communication manager, Samantha Koziara, criticized the article for its insensitive language, emphasizing the importance of human oversight in content creation.

In response to the incident, Microsoft stated that their algorithms process a large amount of content to ensure alignment with their values and user preferences. However, the incident highlights the potential for inaccuracies and inappropriate references in AI-generated listicles.

This is not the first time AI-generated content has faced criticism. Other publishers, including Gizmodo and CNET, have experienced challenges with AI-written articles, leading to errors and the need for corrections. BuzzFeed has also utilized AI for travel guides, indicating a growing trend in the industry.

While AI technology offers automation and efficiency, there is a clear need for human researchers, writers, and editors to ensure the accuracy and sensitivity of content. The incident with the Ottawa Food Bank serves as a reminder of the limitations of AI and the importance of human oversight in content creation.