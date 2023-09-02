Introducing Crop and Lock: Microsoft’s New Feature for PowerToys

Microsoft has unveiled a new feature for its PowerToys utility suite called Crop and Lock. This feature allows users to crop an app window to display only the desired details. Introduced in 2019, PowerToys offers various tools, including toggles for convenient features such as plaintext pasting and keeping an app always on top.

Crop and Lock, compatible with both Windows 11 and Windows 10 v2004 or newer, offers two modes. The first is a non-interactive Thumbnail crop that provides a live feed of the selected area which updates with the page. The second is the “Reparent” mode, which is more interactive but may have compatibility issues with certain apps.

To use Crop and Lock, users must have PowerToys installed and assign keyboard shortcuts. For Thumbnail mode, use the shortcut Windows key + Ctrl + Shift + T. For Reparent mode, use the shortcut Windows key + Ctrl + Shift + R. Make sure the desired window is selected before using the shortcut.

Crop and Lock has already garnered positive feedback. Users appreciate the ability to create thumbnail crops of specific app windows, allowing them to keep only the necessary controls in view. However, it should be noted that the Reparent mode currently only supports vertical scrolling.

There are a few known issues with Crop and Lock. Cropping maximized or full-screen windows in Reparent mode may not work properly, and it is recommended to resize the window to fill the screen corners instead. Some apps, such as the Windows Calculator, may not react well to being cropped in Reparent mode. Additionally, applications that use sub-windows or tabs, like Notepad and OneNote, may also experience issues when being cropped.

Crop and Lock was recently added to PowerToys version 0.73.0, released for both X64 and Arm64 architectures. This new feature provides users with greater control and customization over their app windows, improving their overall user experience.

