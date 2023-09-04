Microsoft to Remove WordPad from Future Windows Releases

Microsoft has announced that it will no longer update its almost 30-year-old word processing software, WordPad, and will be removing it from future versions of Windows. In its place, Microsoft is promoting its paid software, Microsoft Word, for rich text documents, and Windows Notepad for plain text documents.

WordPad was first introduced as part of Windows 95 in 1995, but it has not received any updates since the Windows 7 Ribbon UI. The removal of WordPad is expected to occur with the release of the next version of Windows, which is speculated to be Windows 12, scheduled for 2024. This new version is expected to come with a range of AI-powered features.

The decision to remove WordPad aligns with Microsoft’s strategy of promoting its paid software, as Word is a more robust and feature-rich word processing application compared to WordPad. It offers advanced formatting options, collaboration features, and integration with other Microsoft Office applications.

Notably, Microsoft recently announced updates to its Notepad app, introducing features such as automatic save and restoration of tabs. These enhancements aim to improve the user experience for those working with plain text documents.

In conclusion, Microsoft is phasing out WordPad and encouraging users to switch to Microsoft Word for rich text documents and Windows Notepad for plain text documents. This move reflects Microsoft’s focus on promoting its more powerful and feature-rich products. Sources: The Verge