CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Microsoft’s Patent for AI-Powered Backpack Raises Privacy Concerns

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 3, 2023
Microsoft’s Patent for AI-Powered Backpack Raises Privacy Concerns

Microsoft has been granted a patent for an AI-powered backpack that has raised concerns about privacy and surveillance. The backpack is equipped with sensors and AI technology that can detect user speech, make suggestions, record and store audio, identify objects, give directions, access the cloud, and communicate with other smart devices. While the backpack’s capabilities might seem impressive, there are concerns about the potential invasion of privacy and the collection of personal data.

The patent proposal includes illustrations of possible use cases, such as a skier being guided away from out-of-bounds areas and a wearer purchasing concert tickets by speaking into the backpack’s microphones. However, it is unclear how the backpack would bring deceased musicians back to life or how it would maintain historically low ticket prices.

This is not the first attempt at creating a “smart” backpack. In the past, there have been unsuccessful crowdfunding campaigns for similar AI-enabled backpacks. However, Microsoft believes that wearable digital assistants, such as this backpack, have the potential to become a growing consumer market.

While the patent has been granted, it is important to note that not all patented inventions actually make it to market. Privacy concerns surrounding wearable technology and AI-powered devices continue to be a topic of debate.

Source: MSPowerUser blog, US Patent and Trademark Office

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Box Art Brawl: Sea of Stars

Sep 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

The Rise of Vlogging Cameras: A New Era for Entry-Level Cameras

Sep 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Upgrade Your Car Setup with a Wireless Heads Up Car Display: A Review

Sep 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Box Art Brawl: Sea of Stars

Sep 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Impact of Global Gas Sensor Innovations on Telecom Energy Management and Sustainability

Sep 3, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

The Rise of Vlogging Cameras: A New Era for Entry-Level Cameras

Sep 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Upgrade Your Car Setup with a Wireless Heads Up Car Display: A Review

Sep 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments