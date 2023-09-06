Microsoft Stops Directing Windows 11 Users in Europe to Edge

Microsoft has begun testing changes to Windows 11 in response to a directive to stop directing users in Europe to its Edge browser. The changes are currently being tested in the latest test builds of the operating system within the European Economic Area (EEA). Users in the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, will now be able to open all links in Windows using their default web browser, rather than being forced to use Microsoft Edge.

In the recent Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23531, users are no longer redirected to Edge when they click on a link from the Windows Widgets panel or from search results. Instead, they are able to open the links in their chosen browser. This change applies to Windows system components in the EEA.

The default promotion of Microsoft Edge as the web browser in Windows 10 and 11 has been a source of frustration for many users. Clickable internet links, such as help articles, search results, and widget articles, would always open in Microsoft Edge, regardless of the user’s default browser settings. This led some users to develop tools to redirect these links to their preferred browsers. However, Microsoft made changes to prevent these workarounds from functioning in Windows 10 and 11.

The recent changes made by Microsoft have raised questions about why they are limited to European users. It is unclear why similar changes have not been implemented for all Windows users globally. It is worth noting that these changes come in the wake of the company’s announcement to separate Teams from its Microsoft 365 and Office 365 productivity suites in EU markets. This decision was made in response to an antitrust investigation by the European Commission that was triggered by a complaint from rival company Slack.

