Microsoft Offers Replacement Parts for Controllers and DIY Repair Resources

It is often the case that failed hardware components result in unnecessary disposal, leading to more waste in landfills and expenses for consumers. However, Microsoft is now addressing this issue by offering replacement parts and educational information for fixing tired and worn out controllers, allowing users to extend the lifespan of their controllers.

Controllers, also known as gamepads, experience the most wear and tear among gaming accessories. In recent years, issues like “stick drift” have become common, where thumbsticks output directional information on their own due to wear and tear or debris inside the controller. This often leads to users discarding the entire controller in favor of a new one.

To combat this wasteful trend, Microsoft has launched a parts program for repairing older devices that are no longer covered by warranty. Users can order replacement parts for Xbox Elite Series 2 and Wireless Controllers directly from Microsoft’s repair and replacement parts website. The available parts include complete printed circuit boards, buttons, triggers, shells, and even new analog sticks to address stick drift.

In addition to providing replacement parts, Microsoft is also offering resources to guide users in opening up and repairing their controllers. This eliminates the guesswork and potential complications that can arise from DIY repairs. The cost of fixing drifting analog sticks is approximately $35, which is roughly half the price of a new controller.

While buying a new device is sometimes the more appropriate choice, it is encouraging to see Microsoft and other consumer electronics companies expanding access to repair resources for consumers. By offering replacement parts and DIY repair information, Microsoft is promoting sustainability and prolonging the lifespan of gaming controllers.