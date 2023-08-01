Microsoft Officially Sells Xbox Controller Parts on its Store

Microsoft is now offering controller parts for Xbox users in North America through its official store. This initiative allows users to repair and replace out-of-warranty Xbox accessories with genuine Microsoft repair parts, thus extending the lifespan of their controllers. The official “repair & replacement parts” page on Microsoft’s website has been live for about a week, as confirmed by Microsoft’s Brad Rossetti on social media.

The store provides replacements for the top and bottom cases of controllers, the full range of Xbox buttons, and even the circuit boards for the controllers. This offering also extends to parts for Xbox’s Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Prices for these parts start at $19.99 USD for a controller case and go up to $59.99 USD for products like an Elite circuit board and motor assembly.

In addition to the external controller parts, customers can choose between white and black cases, each with a warranty ranging from 90 days to a year. A full refund period of 60 days is also available. Microsoft is also providing downloadable instructions and videos to assist users in repairing their controllers.

This development comes after previous speculation about Microsoft considering the option for Xbox owners to repair their own systems. Microsoft has recently expanded its offering of repair parts to include its Surface range.

While there is no information on a rollout for this service in other regions at the moment, we will keep you updated. Do you find this program useful? What are your thoughts on its future evolution? Share your comments below.