Windows 11 Build 25921: What You Need to Know

Windows 11 Build 25921 has been released to Insiders in the Canary Channel, bringing with it some notable updates. One of the key additions is support for setting JXR files as desktop backgrounds and having them appear in full HDR. This feature enhances the visual experience for users with HDR displays.

In addition to HDR background support, this update also allows users to uninstall Cortana, Microsoft’s virtual assistant. The tech giant is phasing out Cortana and replacing it with Windows Copilot, and uninstalling Cortana is a step towards that transition.

Build 25921 also introduces some changes and improvements. When navigating between desktops in Task View, labels will now be shown, providing better organization and easier management. New sliding animations have also been added for a smoother transition between desktops using various input methods.

Networking has also received an upgrade in this build. The DHCP client service now has an asynchronous error-handling feature, resulting in faster response times for certain runs of ipconfig /renew on the Windows command line. While the improvement will vary depending on system and network conditions, ideal cases can expect a dramatic decrease in response time, from around 4.1 seconds to just 0.1 seconds per run.

For users with an Azure Active Directory account, the update includes richer thumbnail previews for cloud files in the Start menu. However, this functionality is currently limited to certain files and will be expanded in a future update. Additionally, there is now an option to quickly share cloud file recommendations by right-clicking on them.

Overall, Windows 11 Build 25921 brings several notable improvements and features, enhancing the user experience and providing more control over virtual assistant preferences.