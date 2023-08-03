Microsoft Accidentally Leaks Internal “StagingTool” App for Windows 11 Features

Microsoft has unintentionally leaked its internal “StagingTool” application, which is used by employees to activate secret features of Windows 11 that have not yet been released. Typically, the software giant tests experimental or hidden features in public builds of the operating system. However, until now, Windows enthusiasts had to rely on third-party tools to gain access to these features that Microsoft had not enabled for all testers.

The accidental release of Microsoft’s StagingTool occurred during the company’s “bug bash” event, where engineers seek feedback from Windows 11 testers to identify and resolve any remaining bugs prior to a major update. It is anticipated that Microsoft will roll out its next significant Windows 11 update in September, which will include native support for RAR and 7-Zip files.

The StagingTool was first discovered by Twitter user XenoPanther but was promptly removed by Microsoft a few hours later. However, the internal tool has since been widely shared within the Windows community. StagingTool is similar to the third-party ViveTool app that Windows enthusiasts have been utilizing for years to activate hidden Windows 11 features. It is a command line application that allows users to toggle feature IDs, thereby enabling certain unreleased aspects of Windows 11. The tool is particularly helpful when Microsoft implements A/B testing for features, where only a small subset of Windows Insiders can access a feature before it is made available to a broader audience.

Windows enthusiasts eagerly anticipate each new build from Microsoft, as it often contains hidden flags that enable features, offering a glimpse into the experimental additions Microsoft is exploring even before the company acknowledges them officially. Microsoft is aware that the community is enabling these secret features, as Amanda Langowski, the lead for the Windows Insider Program, acknowledged in a blog post last year, stating that some features intentionally remain disabled in the builds Microsoft releases for testing. With the accidental leak of its own StagingTool app, Microsoft has inadvertently made it even easier and more “official” for users to activate these hidden features. The tool is an internal application that engineers use to test unreleased features.