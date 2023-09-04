Microsoft Deprecates WordPad: The Demise of a Basic Word Processor

Microsoft has quietly deprecated WordPad, the bare bones word processor that has been included with Windows since its release in 1995. The company recently announced in its Deprecated features document that WordPad will no longer be updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows.

WordPad, a tool that offers basic text editing functions and the ability to embed images and Excel graphs, has been a staple for Windows users. However, it lacks advanced features such as a spellchecker, word count facility, and the ability to create tables. Additionally, it does not support saving documents in the popular .DOCx format and defaults to the Rich Text Format or plain text file formats.

While WordPad’s limitations may have been acceptable given its price tag of $0.00, there are now several free alternatives that offer superior functionality. Microsoft’s online version of Word, which can be used for free with an online account, provides a more robust word processing experience. Additionally, tools like Google Workspaces, Dropbox Paper, and Zoho Writer offer similar functionality but require an internet connection and an account with their respective service providers.

For users who prefer offline access or do not wish to create an account, open-source alternatives like Libre Office and Apache Open Office provide advanced features without the need for an internet connection or account registration.

The deprecation of WordPad reflects the changing landscape of word processing software and the increasing availability of more feature-rich alternatives. While WordPad has served its purpose over the years, users now have access to a wide range of free options that offer greater capabilities and convenience.

