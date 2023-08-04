Microsoft Deprecates Standalone Cortana App on Windows 11

Microsoft has discontinued its standalone Cortana app on Windows 11. Users who have the app installed will now see a message stating that it has been deprecated. This move follows Microsoft’s announcement in June that it would no longer support Cortana as a standalone app in Windows 11 and Windows 10 by late 2023.

Although the Cortana app no longer functions on Windows 11, Cortana still exists as a “productivity assistant” in various Microsoft platforms including Outlook mobile, Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams displays, and Microsoft Teams rooms.

Cortana was initially launched on Windows Phone 8.1 in 2014 and was later made available on Windows 10 PCs. However, it never gained the same popularity as voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. Except for the Harman Kardon Invoke, third-party manufacturers showed little interest in including Cortana in their products.

In recent years, Microsoft attempted to position Cortana as a productivity tool, but it struggled to gain traction. However, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, expressed at CES earlier this year that AI would revolutionize how users interact with Windows. This vision has begun to take shape with Microsoft’s “Copilot” products that utilize OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology.

To compensate for the deprecation of Cortana, Microsoft has introduced alternative solutions. Earlier this year, the company released a new Bing chatbot integrated into its Edge browser. Additionally, the upcoming Windows 11 version 23H2 is expected to introduce Windows Copilot, an AI assistant that promises to be more useful than Cortana. While Windows Copilot lacks voice-based interaction, which Cortana provided, it aims to improve user experience by minimizing reliance on search results.

Windows Copilot is currently available in preview to Insiders on the Dev Channel. Microsoft has begun rolling out the feature to a subset of Beta Channel testers. Although Windows Copilot is currently web-based, Microsoft plans to enhance its functionality with upcoming support for third-party plugins. By working with OpenAI on an open standard for plugins, Microsoft aims to avoid a situation where developers solely focus on building skills for rival AI assistants from Amazon and Google.