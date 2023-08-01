Microsoft Now Sells Xbox Repair and Replacement Parts

Microsoft is now offering a selection of repair and replacement parts for both the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the standard Xbox Wireless Controller. These parts include top cases, button replacement sets, inner circuit boards, and potentiometers to fix stick drift. These parts can be purchased directly from Microsoft.

For those who prefer to fix their controllers themselves, Microsoft provides written and video guides. The videos are comprehensive teardowns of each controller and are designed to be helpful for users of all skill levels. The guides also provide information about the tools required for the repairs.

The drift-fixing “Replacement PCBA and Motor Assembly” for the standard Wireless Controller is priced at $35, making it a more affordable option compared to buying a whole new controller. However, the repair process does require some patience in running wires.

It’s worth noting that repair store iFixit also sells similar parts and components for Xbox controllers, including joystick modules. They even offer a lifetime guarantee on many parts, although their stock may vary.

This move by Microsoft to offer official parts follows an agreement with activist shareholders in 2021 to expand parts and repair options. The company has since released teardown and repair videos for Surface Laptops and has started selling parts for Surface devices as well. This shift towards providing at-home service options comes after the company closed its retail stores a few years ago.