Microsoft Now Sells Replacement Parts for Xbox Wireless Controllers

Microsoft has made it easier for gamers to repair their broken Xbox Wireless controllers or Elite Series 2 controllers by selling genuine replacement parts. Previously, users had to rely on third-party retailers for spare parts or buy a completely new controller if a component broke. The latter option was often more expensive.

The official Microsoft store now offers replacement thumbsticks, buttons, and top case covers for purchase. Prices for these parts vary depending on the specific component and controller model. For example, a top case for the Elite Series 2 controller is slightly more expensive than the standard Xbox Wireless controller. However, it is important to note that the color options for the top case are limited to black and white.

Compared to its competitor Sony, Microsoft provides a wider selection of replacement parts. Sony currently only sells first-party replacement thumbsticks for its high-end controller, the DualSense Edge.

This move by Microsoft to offer official replacement parts is part of a larger trend. The company introduced a similar service for its Microsoft Surface devices earlier this year. Additionally, Microsoft recently reached an agreement with the activist group As You Sow, pledging to expand repair options and allow customers to exercise their right to DIY repairs on their devices.

By selling genuine replacement parts, Microsoft is making it more convenient for users to repair their controllers and avoid the cost of purchasing new ones. This initiative is welcomed by gamers who prefer to fix their devices themselves.