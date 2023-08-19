What You Need to Know About Windows 11 Build 23526

Microsoft recently released Windows 11 Build 23526 to Insiders in the Dev Channel, making it available for testing and feedback. This update brings several changes and improvements to the operating system.

One notable improvement is an enhanced casting experience. Microsoft has made updates to the Cast flyout in Quick Settings, providing additional support for users who encounter difficulties when discovering nearby displays or fixing connections.

In terms of functionality, Windows 11 Build 23526 addresses the issue of a blank preview area appearing when a file lacks a rich thumbnail preview. This enhancement is part of the ongoing work to provide rich thumbnail previews (tooltips) for cloud files on the Start menu.

Microsoft has also made changes to the expiration date of Insider builds released to the Dev Channel. Starting with Build 23526, the new expiration date is September 15, 2024. This is a standard practice for Microsoft and applies to this build and any upcoming releases in the Dev Channel.

Furthermore, the build includes various fixes and improvements. For Narrator users, Microsoft has changed the default verbosity level from 2 to 3. This change allows Narrator to announce the “Immediate Context Name and Type” when navigating through the interface. Additionally, Narrator users can now type Traditional Chinese characters in Windows with the addition of a Traditional Chinese dictionary for detailed reading.

Another enhancement for Narrator users is the ability to navigate to different headings in Scan Mode using the down arrow or the ‘Space + 4’ key on a Braille device. When navigating through a list with items, the Narrator now announces the index alongside the menu item name, and this index value is also reflected on a Braille display.

Overall, Windows 11 Build 23526 brings several improvements and fixes to enhance the user experience. Insiders in the Dev Channel can now explore these changes and provide valuable feedback to Microsoft.