Microsoft’s WordPad to be Deprecated and Removed in Future Windows Update

Microsoft has announced that WordPad, the built-in word processing program in Windows, will no longer receive updates and will eventually be removed in a future Windows update. The company advises users to turn to Microsoft Word for viewing rich text documents and Notepad for reading plain text files.

WordPad was introduced in Windows 95 as an alternative to the basic Notepad app. Over the years, it gained certain enhancements, including support for Microsoft Word documents and the Ribbon interface. However, WordPad has always had limitations compared to more advanced word processors, such as a lack of spell checker, table and column tools, page numbers, headers and footers, and support for charts and graphs.

While WordPad can read basic Word documents, it cannot handle more advanced formatting and layouts. As a result, its usefulness to Microsoft Word users has been limited. Additionally, there are now a variety of third-party file viewers and readers available for viewing Word documents. Google Docs and the free online edition of Microsoft Word can also be used for creating and editing Word documents.

Microsoft has not specified when WordPad will be retired, so it is unclear how much longer the app will be available. Nevertheless, users who rely on WordPad are advised to start considering alternative word processing programs to ensure continuity in opening and reading their documents.

Sources:

– [ZDNet](https://www.zdnet.com/article/microsoft-to-deprecate-microsoft-wordpad/)

– [Microsoft WordPad Documentation](https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/win32/winword/wdapp-object-wordpad)