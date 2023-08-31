Microsoft Retires Visual Studio for Mac, Focusing on Visual Studio Code

Microsoft has announced the retirement of Visual Studio for Mac, stating that the current version will be supported for one more year. However, this decision is not considered a significant loss as Visual Studio Code (VS Code) now offers .NET Maui and advanced C# language support, rendering Visual Studio for Mac redundant.

Microsoft remains committed to providing alternatives for developers on Mac, including the recently announced C# Dev Kit for VS Code and other extensions. These options allow developers to leverage ongoing investments in .NET development on a Mac. The decision to retire Visual Studio for Mac was influenced by user feedback and usage patterns.

Visual Studio Code, which was initially an updated version of Xamarin Studio, is now a popular and cross-platform editor that fulfills the functionalities previously provided by Visual Studio for Mac. .NET developers on Mac can also utilize other alternatives such as virtualizing Windows using Parallels Desktop or accessing full Visual Studio for Windows through a cloud-hosted virtual machine in Microsoft Dev Box.

Microsoft assures that essential updates, such as bug fixes, security issues, and updated platforms from Apple, will be provided for the next 12 months. The company will also continue updating the .NET runtimes and workloads in Visual Studio for Mac to support the development of applications on .NET 6, .NET 7, and the Mono frameworks.

Definitions:

– Visual Studio for Mac: A development environment for creating applications on macOS using languages such as C#, F#, and Visual Basic.

– Visual Studio Code: A source-code editor developed by Microsoft, which provides built-in support for numerous programming languages and can be customized with extensions.

– .NET: A free, open-source developer platform for building various types of applications.

– .NET Maui: The .NET Multi-platform App UI framework, which provides a single codebase for creating native apps for multiple platforms such as Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

– C#: A modern, general-purpose programming language developed by Microsoft for creating various types of software applications.

– Xamarin: A Microsoft-owned software company known for its cross-platform app development tools, which allow developers to create apps that run on different platforms with a single codebase.

– Parallels Desktop: A software product that enables running Windows and macOS simultaneously and smoothly on a Mac computer.

– Microsoft Dev Box: A cloud-hosted virtual machine provided by Microsoft for accessing Visual Studio and other development tools.

– Mono: An open-source implementation of Microsoft’s .NET Framework that allows developers to build and run applications using .NET technologies on various platforms.