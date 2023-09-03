Microsoft to Remove WordPad from Future Releases of Windows

Microsoft has announced that it will no longer update WordPad and will be removing the word processor from a forthcoming release of Windows. WordPad, which has been a part of Windows since Windows 95, will be replaced by Microsoft Word, the more feature-rich paid word processor.

In a support note published by Microsoft, the company states, “WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt.”

WordPad has not received significant updates since Windows 8. Meanwhile, Microsoft has been focusing on upgrading Windows Notepad, with recent additions including autosave and automatic restoration of tabs. This follows the 2018 update to the Notepad app, which introduced tabs for improved user experience.

Although WordPad underwent a redesign with the introduction of Windows 7’s Ribbon UI, it has not seen any major updates since then. The decision to remove WordPad entirely from future releases of Windows is likely part of Microsoft’s strategy to streamline its software offerings and concentrate on more advanced features.

The forthcoming release of Windows, rumored to be Windows 12, is anticipated to include a range of AI-powered features. With WordPad being phased out, users will be encouraged to use Microsoft Word for richer text documents, while Windows Notepad will remain the preferred option for plain text documents.

