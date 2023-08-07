Rumors Suggest Microsoft is Planning a Digital-Only Version of Xbox Series X

There are rumors circulating that Microsoft is considering the release of a digital-only version of the Xbox Series X. Speculation suggests that this move may be a mid-generation refresh, similar to Sony’s plan of introducing a detachable disc drive version for the PlayStation 5. The intention behind this revision could be to make the console smaller and lighter.

If these rumors turn out to be true, it wouldn’t come as a surprise. With the decline in disc content, it makes sense for both Xbox and Sony to eliminate disc drives, as it would help reduce production and shipping costs. In fact, there are uncorroborated reports that the next generation of consoles, expected to launch in 2028, may not have disc drives altogether.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Microsoft has plans for more Xbox hardware in 2025. While Xbox’s Phil Spencer has previously stated that they don’t believe an Xbox Series X ‘Pro’ model is necessary, it remains to be seen if this opinion has changed in light of recent rumors regarding a PlayStation 5 Pro.

What are your thoughts on these new rumors of a digital Xbox Series X? Share your opinions in the comments below.

