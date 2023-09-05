CityLife

Windows 11 to Remove WordPad: The End of an Era

Sep 5, 2023
Windows 11 has brought significant updates to the built-in app suite, offering a fresh look and new features. However, one app that has been left behind is WordPad, the rich text editor that has been a part of every Windows version since Windows 95. While other apps like Calculator and Sound Recorder have received thoughtful redesigns, WordPad has remained largely unchanged since Windows 7.

According to Microsoft’s deprecated features page, WordPad will not be receiving any updates and is set to be removed in a future release of Windows. It is unclear whether this removal will happen in an update to Windows 11 or a subsequent major release. Microsoft suggests using Word for editing rich text documents instead of WordPad.

The decision to deprecate WordPad is not surprising, as most users already rely on alternative options like Google Docs or LibreOffice. Microsoft might choose to enhance Notepad instead, an app that has received attention in the Windows 11 era with a new look, display font customization, and tabs. However, it is unlikely that WordPad’s removal will create the same level of backlash that deprecating MS Paint did in the past.

WordPad’s removal marks the end of an era, as it is the first version of Windows to exclude a rudimentary rich text editor. Before WordPad, Windows included an earlier program called Windows Write, which served as a bridge between the plain-text Notepad and more advanced word processors.

While the demise of WordPad may not be mourned like that of MS Paint, it reflects the changing preferences of users and the need for more robust editing tools. As technology advances, users are increasingly turning to web-based options and open source alternatives for their document editing needs.

