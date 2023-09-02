Microsoft to Deprecate WordPad, Recommends Microsoft Word and Notepad

Microsoft has announced its decision to deprecate WordPad, a basic text-editing application, with a future Windows update. While the precise timing of this change is yet to be specified, Microsoft has confirmed that WordPad is no longer under active development. WordPad, which has been automatically installed on Windows systems since the release of Windows 95 in 1995, provides users with a simple word processor and document editor integrated into the operating system.

To replace WordPad, Microsoft recommends using the Microsoft Word app for rich text documents such as .doc and .rtf files. Alternatively, Windows Notepad can be used for plain text documents like .txt files. This shift in recommendation is not surprising, as WordPad has been an optional Windows feature since the Windows 10 Insider Build 19551 release in February 2020. While still installed by default on all Windows systems, it has become possible to uninstall WordPad using the ‘Optional features’ control panel.

Although not explicitly stated as the reason for discontinuing WordPad, the Qbot malware operation exploited a DLL hijacking flaw in the Windows 10 WordPad app earlier this year, potentially raising security concerns.

In addition to deprecating WordPad, Microsoft had previously announced that the classic Windows Paint application would be removed with the release of the Windows 10 Fall Creator’s Update in July 2017. However, due to the popular demand for the app, it was made available through the Microsoft Store. It remains to be seen if WordPad will follow a similar path and be available through the app store.

Microsoft is also in the process of phasing out the Cortana voice-based assistant in Windows 11, with the AI-powered Windows Copilot taking its place. This transition was officially initiated with the release of the Windows 11 Canary preview builds in early August 2023.

In conclusion, with the deprecation of WordPad, Microsoft recommends Word and Notepad as suitable alternatives for different types of text documents. This decision is in line with Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to streamline its software offerings and provide users with more specialized and feature-rich tools for their document editing needs.

