Microsoft to Depreciate WordPad After Nearly 28 Years

Microsoft recently announced its plans to discontinue WordPad, a word processing app that has been a part of the Windows operating system for almost 28 years. While the company has not provided a specific date for the discontinuation, it has made WordPad an optional app since the Windows 10 Insider Build 19551 update.

Fortunately, there are numerous alternatives available for users looking for word processing software. Microsoft itself offers the Notepad app for basic word processing, as well as Microsoft Word for more advanced features, which requires a Microsoft 365 subscription. Additionally, Google Docs allows users to edit word file formats online without the need for a separate app. Other options include LibreOffice, Zoho Docs, and WPS Office, among others.

The discontinuation of WordPad is unlikely to have a significant impact on users, as it is not widely used as the primary word processing software. Most individuals already have access to alternative options, making the transition seamless for those who do rely on WordPad.

In conclusion, while WordPad’s depreciation marks the end of an era, there are plenty of alternative word processing apps and services available that can meet the needs of users. Microsoft’s decision to discontinue WordPad is a natural evolution in software development and reflects the changing landscape of word processing technology.

Sources:

– Bleeping Computer.