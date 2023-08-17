CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Microsoft Announces “Special Event” in New York City on September 21st

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
Summer is coming to an end, and the tech industry is gearing up for the busy fall season of events. Microsoft has sent out save-the-date invites for a “special event” happening in New York City on September 21st. While the company hasn’t provided any specific details about the event, it is expected to be Microsoft’s major fall hardware event.

In previous years, Microsoft has used this event to unveil its latest Surface devices and other hardware. Interestingly, the company has chosen to go back to its traditional late September slot for this year’s event, after moving it to October last year.

Given Microsoft’s focus on AI technology in recent times, it is likely that the company will discuss its various AI endeavors during the event. There may also be potential announcements regarding new features of Windows 11.

Apple, Google, and Amazon are also gearing up for their own fall events. Apple is expected to showcase its latest iPhones, potentially with USB-C charging ports. Google will likely reveal its new Pixel devices, while Amazon has scheduled a hardware event on September 20th.

Furthermore, the Meta Connect event on September 27th will provide additional information about the Meta Quest 3.

Overall, the fall season of tech events is shaping up to be an exciting time for technology enthusiasts, as major companies unveil their latest innovations and devices. Microsoft’s event in New York City on September 21st is definitely one to watch.

