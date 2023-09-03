Microsoft to Deprecate WordPad: A Look at the Tech Giant’s Streamlining Strategy

Microsoft has officially announced its decision to deprecate WordPad, the popular basic text-editing app. The company stated that WordPad will no longer receive updates and will eventually be removed in a future version of Windows. Although the app has been included as an auto-installation on Windows systems since 1995, it has been classified as an optional feature since 2020, allowing users to remove it if desired.

This move comes as no surprise given Microsoft’s tendency to phase out older features. In recent years, the tech giant discontinued and then revived its classic feature, MS Paint, and terminated its voice-based assistant app, Cortana.

Microsoft emphasized that users have alternative options available, such as Microsoft Word and Windows NotePad, which can fulfill the functionality provided by WordPad. According to the company, Microsoft Word is recommended for creating rich text documents like .doc and .rtf files, while Windows NotePad is suitable for plain text documents like .txt files.

By deprecating WordPad, Microsoft aims to streamline its array of products and services, focusing on more advanced and widely-used applications. This strategy reflects the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its users and optimizing their productivity.

In conclusion, the deprecation of WordPad marks another step in Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to refine its software offerings. With the availability of alternatives like Microsoft Word and Windows NotePad, users will still be able to access robust text editing capabilities, while Microsoft can concentrate on enhancing its core products.

