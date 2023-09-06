Changes Coming to OneDrive Photo Storage in October

Microsoft is set to implement changes to how OneDrive photo storage works in October. According to reports, OneDrive users have begun receiving emails from Microsoft notifying them that adding a photo to an album that has already been backed up will soon count twice against their total storage quota.

Starting on October 16, 2023, data from photos saved in both the Gallery and in albums will be counted separately towards users’ storage quotas. This change aims to provide more accurate storage allocation for users.

While some may find this upcoming change inconvenient, it is important to note that if a photo is added to multiple albums, it will only count once against the storage quota. Additionally, if you primarily use OneDrive to back up photos without creating albums, this change will not impact you.

In comparison to competitors such as Apple Photos and Google Photos, which allow users to add pictures to multiple albums without consuming additional cloud storage, OneDrive has been lacking in certain organizational features. Microsoft acknowledges this and plans to offer assistance to users who may reach their storage limit due to these changes. Users will receive a storage bonus that will expire after one year.

On another note, Microsoft recently announced a OneDrive digital event scheduled for October 3. During this event, the company will showcase the next generation of file management across Microsoft 365, along with new AI-powered features. This event aims to provide users with a glimpse into the future of OneDrive and its advanced capabilities.

Overall, the changes coming to OneDrive’s photo storage feature aim to provide a more efficient allocation of user storage and enhance the overall user experience. Microsoft continues to innovate and improve its cloud storage services to meet the evolving needs of its users.

