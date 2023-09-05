Microsoft Advertising Announces Key Updates: Audience Features, Auto-Generated Assets, and Logo Extensions

Microsoft Advertising has recently announced several important updates to their products. One major update is the availability of audience features in Microsoft Advertising Editor across all markets. This enables advertisers to make bulk changes to audience associations for various targeting options, including remarketing, in-market audiences, and customer match. Previously, this had to be done through the online interface.

In addition, Microsoft has expanded support for advertising customers in new territories and introduced updates to advertiser identity verification. This allows advertisers to have a wider reach and ensures a safer advertising environment for everyone involved.

Another noteworthy update is the fully released auto-generated assets for responsive search ads (RSA). Advertisers can now serve automatically generated assets alongside the ones they provide, leading to an increase in click share and click-through rate. Moreover, advertisers can create multimedia ads by duplicating existing RSAs, providing more creative options for their campaigns.

Microsoft has also introduced logo extensions, a new ad format that allows advertisers to add their logo to text ads. This enhances brand visibility and can be associated at the account, campaign, or ad group level. These logo extensions can be used in conjunction with other ad extensions, providing advertisers with more opportunities to showcase their brand.

To further assist advertisers in targeting specific audiences, Microsoft announced new integrations with Hightouch and Zapier for Customer Match. These integrations make it easier for advertisers to upload first-party data and create targeted campaigns.

Overall, these updates provide advertisers with more flexibility and options to optimize and enhance their ads. It is recommended for advertisers to monitor performance and utilize A/B testing to identify the best approaches when implementing these new features.

