Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Introducing the Xbox Mastercard: Gamers’ Dream Card for Xbox Insiders

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 11, 2023
Microsoft has just announced the launch of the Xbox Mastercard, a credit card geared towards Xbox Insiders in the United States. This unexpected move allows gamers to earn card points with every purchase and redeem them for games and other items on xbox.com.

The Xbox Mastercard, issued by Barclays, comes with no annual fee and will be available to Xbox Insiders residing in the continental United States, Alaska, and Hawaii. Starting from September 21, interested individuals can apply for the card, which will be released in waves throughout the fall season.

Cardholders will earn card points for every dollar spent. Purchasing eligible products from the Microsoft Store will grant you 5x card points, while utilizing dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash or streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ will earn you 3x card points. For everyday purchases, cardholders will receive 1x card points.

In addition to these rewards, Microsoft is also offering some enticing benefits. First-time purchases will earn 5,000 card points, equivalent to $50. Furthermore, new Xbox Game Pass users will receive three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for their first purchase, or have the option to gift it to a friend.

As with any credit card, it is important to consider the Annual Percentage Rate (APR). The Xbox Mastercard offers three options: 20.99%, 26.99%, or 31.99%, depending on the cardholder’s creditworthiness.

While gamers were hoping for more Xbox Game Pass news, the introduction of the Xbox Mastercard provides an exciting opportunity for Xbox Insiders to enjoy additional perks and rewards. Apply soon to level up your gaming experience!

