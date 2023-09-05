CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

The Arrival of Minecraft for Xbox Series X/S Consoles

Mampho Brescia

Sep 5, 2023
A new version of Minecraft specifically designed for Xbox Series X/S consoles has been revealed through ratings board listings. This edition was first hinted at in August by the German USK ratings board and has now appeared on the US ratings board, ESRB.

Though the listings do not provide specific details about the new features of these versions, fans are optimistic that an Xbox Series X/S edition will incorporate the highly anticipated ray-tracing option that was previously showcased by Microsoft. The company had demonstrated the visual effects of ray-tracing on Series X prior to its release in March 2020.

Interestingly, a version of Minecraft’s Preview build appeared on Xbox two years later, containing an unintentionally included toggle for “prototype code for raytracing support on Xbox consoles.” However, this toggle was non-functional and was promptly removed.

Furthermore, Microsoft had previously announced a Super Duper Graphics Pack upgrade for Minecraft on last-generation consoles. Unfortunately, the upgrade was later cancelled. On the positive side, visual upgrades for the Bedrock versions of the game were made available for PC and Xbox One.

Considering the arrival of a enhanced Xbox Series X/S version of Minecraft, there is speculation as to whether a similar version will be released for the PlayStation 5.

More details regarding the content of the Xbox Series X/S versions of Minecraft are currently unknown, and Eurogamer has reached out to Microsoft for further information.

Source: [Provided by the German USK ratings board, and the US ESRB ratings board]

