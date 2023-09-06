Microsoft’s Highly Anticipated Starfield Game to Reach Millions of Players

Microsoft’s CEO of gaming, Phil Spencer, revealed that the upcoming Starfield video game is generating tremendous interest and will be accessible to an extensive audience. According to Spencer, the game will be available to “literally hundreds of millions of people” on multiple devices that they already own. The goal is to make the game as accessible as possible for players.

Starfield, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, is touted as the first new universe in 25 years from Microsoft. It was made available on PCs, Xbox consoles, and other devices through the Game Pass subscription service. The acquisition of ZeniMax, the parent company of Bethesda, allowed Microsoft to secure this highly anticipated game.

While Microsoft aims to make its games widely accessible, it also aims to maintain the appeal of its own consoles in competition with Sony’s PlayStation and Nintendo’s Switch. Gaming accounts for 6% of Microsoft’s revenue, and Xbox content and services revenue grew 5% in the second quarter.

As Microsoft proceeds with its acquisition of publisher Activision Blizzard, gaming remains a central focus for the company. Starfield is an expansive open-world game offering players the chance to explore over 1,000 planets and engage in spaceship building and purchasing. Despite initial plans to release the game on PlayStation, it has become a Microsoft exclusive, drawing concern from Sony’s CEO, Jim Ryan.

Starfield has received significant attention, becoming the most wish-listed game on the Steam game store. It currently holds a Metacritic score of 86 out of 100, based on 55 critic reviews. On Wednesday, tens of millions of Game Pass subscribers had the opportunity to play Starfield.

While Spencer has not confirmed a PlayStation release, he assured players that some of Activision’s popular titles will remain available on the platform. Microsoft has been actively addressing regulatory concerns surrounding the Activision Blizzard deal to ensure game availability on other consoles and services.

Overall, Microsoft’s Starfield has generated immense excitement, reaching millions of players through various devices and subscriptions. The company’s commitment to expanding its gaming offerings continues to shape the industry.

Sources:

– CNBC: Phil Spencer says Microsoft sees ‘huge demand’ for new Bethesda game Starfield

– Forbes: ‘Starfield’ Review Roundup: What The Critics Are Saying