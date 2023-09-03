CityLife

PMDG Provides Updates on Boeing 777 and Universal Flight Tablet in Microsoft Flight Simulator

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 3, 2023
PMDG, a third-party developer for Microsoft Flight Simulator, has shared some exciting updates on their upcoming add-ons, the Boeing 777 and the universal flight tablet. While no release dates or images have been provided, the development progress seems to be going well.

The focus for PMDG’s development team has been on refining the functionality of the flight tablet and ensuring its smooth performance. The tablet has been tested in the 700 model and will soon be expanded to the 600/800/900 models as well. This expansion will mainly involve ensuring that the performance data can be correctly parsed by the tablet.

In addition, PMDG announced that with the recent update to MSFS (Sim Update 13), they now have the ability for C++/WASM to communicate with the outside world, similar to other script-based products on the platform. This new capability allows them to improve the functionality of the tablet and eliminates limitations that were present in the previous binary parsing language. PMDG is excited to implement these new functions into the tablet both before and after its release.

On the Boeing 777 front, PMDG stated that development progress is going well. While beta testing has not yet begun, discussions about when it will start have already started, indicating that they are getting closer to that stage. The development of the 777 leverages the lessons learned from previous cycles, such as the DC-6 and 737, resulting in improved performance, resource utilization, visual quality, and integration with the MSFS platform.

SimWorks Studios, another third-party developer, also shared some updates on their add-on, the Pilatus PC-12. They have made progress in ironing out bugs and polishing the 3D model and textures. The final texture pass has been done, giving the liveries a more realistic metallic finish.

The PC-12’s systems are receiving corrections and improvements, with the stick shaker and pusher being corrected to respond at the appropriate speeds. The sounds for the 4-bladed and 5-bladed variants of the PC-12 are near completion, and a video showcasing the sounds will be released soon. The avionics suite of the PC-12 is being enhanced, with the addition of the Thommen DC20 clock and the upcoming tester’s feedback on the KAS-297B Autopilot Altitude Selector.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on PC through Steam and the Windows Store, as well as on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Game Pass subscribers can also enjoy the simulator without needing to make a separate purchase. For more updates on add-ons for the simulator, stay tuned to TechRaptor.

– PMDG forums
– SimWorks Studios website

