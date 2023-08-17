CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Windows 11 Users Can Soon Uninstall Default Apps

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 17, 2023
Windows 11 users will soon have the ability to remove the bloatware that comes preinstalled with the operating system. Typically, when you install Windows 11, there are several apps that come preinstalled and cannot be uninstalled. However, Microsoft is changing this and will allow users to uninstall five apps that are rarely used.

According to reports, a beta build of Windows 11 includes the option to uninstall the Camera app, Cortana app, Photos app, People app, and the Remote Desktop client. Out of these, the Cortana app is the most logical choice for Microsoft to remove, as they have discontinued it as a service.

Microsoft refers to these apps as “inbox apps” and previously claimed they were essential to the Windows experience. However, the recent change suggests that they are not as essential as Microsoft initially thought. Many users will likely appreciate having a less cluttered Start menu once these apps are removed.

In addition to the ability to uninstall default apps, Microsoft has blamed third-party apps for causing issues with the Windows 11 Start menu. They recommend uninstalling these apps as the solution. On the other hand, more widgets are being introduced, such as CPU, memory, and GPU monitors.

Furthermore, Microsoft has reduced the number of supported Intel chips for Windows 11. They have removed 44 processors from the support list, but these are not commonly found in home PCs.

Overall, these changes will give Windows 11 users more control over their system and the ability to personalize their Start menu.

