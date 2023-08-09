Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Dynamics 365 Field Service Platform

Microsoft has launched an AI-powered version of its Dynamics 365 Field Service platform, aimed at frontline managers and workers. The software is designed to enhance response times for services and repairs carried out in the field, speeding up work orders, maintenance requests and installations. It also enables real-time troubleshooting capabilities by granting workers access to remote experts. Microsoft’s Charles Lamanna stated that a recent survey found that 60% of frontline workers struggle with repetitive tasks, and AI could alleviate this issue. The company’s commitment to innovative solutions to help frontline workers thrive was also outlined. The Dynamics 365 Field Service platform now offers the Copilot feature, integrating with Outlook and Teams to streamline work order creation, scheduling improvements and customer message drafting.

To facilitate efficient scheduling, Microsoft has introduced the Shifts plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot. The plugin utilises data from various sources, such as Teams chat history, SharePoint and emails, to simplify the process of scheduling employees to cover shifts and onboard new workers. Microsoft has been investing heavily in AI as a tool for growth across its productivity, consumer and cloud segments. CEO Satya Nadella highlighted customer adoption of AI products during the company’s recent earnings call. The tech giant announced that customers will be charged $30 per user per month for Microsoft 365 Copilot.

To maintain its competitive edge in the AI arena, Microsoft has devoted significant resources to the technology, including a multi-year, multi-billion dollar agreement with ChatGPT developer OpenAI. However, rivals such as Google, Amazon and others are also vying for supremacy in the AI space. As the battle for AI dominance heats up, it is still too early to determine the prevailing force in the industry.