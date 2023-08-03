The End of Microsoft Cortana as Generative AI Takes the Lead

Several years ago, voice assistants like Microsoft Cortana, Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri, and Samsung’s Bixby were the next big thing on our smartphones and devices. However, as generative AI gains prominence, Microsoft Cortana is coming to an end.

In June, Microsoft announced its plans to discontinue Cortana on Windows 10 and Windows 11 starting in late 2023. However, an update to Cortana on Windows 11 seems to have started the process earlier, potentially dropping support for Windows 10 within the next week.

Microsoft’s decision to pull the plug on Cortana is driven by the utilization of generative AI. The latest updates on Windows 11 have integrated “Copilot,” the same generative AI technology used in Bing, into Windows, replacing the functionality previously provided by Cortana.

Microsoft had already discontinued Cortana on Android and iOS in 2021. Google Assistant is also reportedly undergoing AI enhancements, as mentioned last week. Google plans to “supercharge” its current product using language models (LLMs) to bring Bard and other features to life.

The fate of other voice assistants remains uncertain. Samsung has shifted its focus for Bixby towards on-device controls, while Apple has not provided much information on generative AI improvements. Although there are internal efforts, the possibility of a launch in 2024 seems unlikely.

With the rise of generative AI, voice assistants are adapting to meet the changing needs and expectations of users. Microsoft’s Cortana is just one example of this shift as technological advancements continue to shape the future of voice-controlled digital assistants.